‘Get into my swamp!’: Spend the night in Shrek’s mud-laden treehouse for free

Hey now, all stars! You can now spend the night at Shrek’s swamp, which is available to book on Airbnb.

Donkey, Shrek’s lovable and very talkative sidekick, is house-sitting while his big green buddy is away and is welcoming all fans of the "Shrek" movies to stay, according to Airbnb.

Beginning Oct. 13, and just in time for Halloween, onion and ogre-enthusiasts alike can book a two-night stay in Shrek’s mud-laden treehouse in the rolling hills of the Scottish Highlands – complete with an outhouse (you know the one.)

Shrek's Swamp house on Airbnb. (Airbnb)

Iconic outhouse from Shrek's Swamp. (Airbnb)

While potential visitors will need to book their own travel to the United Kingdom, staying at Shrek’s home is completely free.

Bedroom in Shrek's Swamp. (Airbnb)

"Shrek’s Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests," Donkey said in an Airbnb news release. "You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it. I can’t wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves."

"Beware Ogre" sign outside Shrek's Swamp. (Airbnb)

Here’s what to expect during your stay:

Relax in the ambiance of "earwax candlelight"

Kick your feet up with a parfait (everybody likes a parfait!)

Swap stories around the fire until late in the night

Enjoy a stack of freshly made waffles in the morning

View of the sleeping area in Shrek's Swamp. (Airbnb)

Up to three guests can stay in the fairytale swamp between Oct. 27-29, according to Airbnb.

Dining area in Shrek's Swamp. (Airbnb)

And in honor of "good childhood memories that last a lifetime," Airbnb will be making a one-time donation to the HopScotch Children’s Charity.

HopScotch Children’s Charity "provides some of Scotland’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged children with respite breaks through nurturing and dynamic holiday trips."

