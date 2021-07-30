Generac recalls portable generators after 7 finger amputations

A popular portable generator brand has recalled several models after multiple reports of fingers being injured in the machines.

Generac Power Systems recalled the gas-powered generators this week, advising consumers to stop using them immediately.

An unlocked handle can pinch fingers against the generator’s frame when it’s moved. The Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company has received eight reports of injuries related to the generators, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Seven of the injuries resulted in finger amputations and one ended in a finger crushing, according to the CPSC.

The generators were sold at major retailers including Ace Hardware, Amazon, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe’s and True Value between June 2013 and June 2021. They ranged in price from $790 to $1,480.

The full list of impacted models is available on the CPSC website.

