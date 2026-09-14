Gavin Newsom says he won’t run for president if Kamala Harris runs in 2028

The Brief Gavin Newsom said he would not run for president in 2028 if Kamala Harris decides to run. Newsom said he would not want to run against Harris or waste people’s time. Newsom and Harris have been friends for decades, dating back to their time in San Francisco politics.



Gavin Newsom is addressing years of rumors surrounding a possible run for the Oval Office.

What we know:

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Newsom said he won't run for president in 2028 if Kamala Harris decides to run.

"I don't know if she runs, but we'll see," Newsom told Tapper in the CNN interview. "I wouldn't run if she ran."

"I wouldn't do that to her. I wouldn't do it to me," Newsom told Tapper in the CNN interview. "I won't waste everyone's time. Who needs that?"

The backstory:

Newsom's friendship with Harris spans decades, dating back to when Newsom was elected mayor of San Francisco in 2003, while Harris was elected San Francisco district attorney that same year. Newsom's hesitancy to run against Harris has been well documented, as he refused to run against her during the 2024 election, according to a Los Angeles Times report.

The California governor also published a congratulatory post on social media after Harris was elected vice president.

"My dear friend, and now Madame Vice President-elect, congratulations. California is so, so proud today," Newsom wrote in 2020.