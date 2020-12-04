Man arrested after his 2 kids found dead at Lancaster home

Yellow tape has been up for almost 12 hours in the quiet Lancaster neighborhood off Century Circle, where the LA County Fire and Gas Company personnel made a horrible finding while responding to a gas leak call.

A 12-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old girl are dead. Stabbing wounds were visible, say LA County Sheriff Detectives, adding that they are pretty sure the gas leak had nothing to do with their deaths.

Hours later, deputies arrested the slain children's dad, 34-year-old Maurice Taylor Sr., in connection to their deaths. Taylor was issued a $2 million bond.

Four other people were at the house when Lancaster Sheriff arrived, including one adult who was transported to the hospital for difficulty breathing. Media has been kept blocks away, so there has not been a chance to even talk to neighbors, let alone get an exact address as to which house is involved.

But it’s a small cul de sac, and people walk by grim-faced, saying nothing. Investigators are talking to the people who were in the residence, and we are hoping for an update, soon.

