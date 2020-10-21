30 arrested, over 200 illegal gambling machines seized in Lancaster

article

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrested more than 30 people and confiscated tens of thousands of dollars in U.S. currency from illegal gambling establishments in Lancaster, authorities said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, LASD's Lancaster Sheriff’s Station’s LAN-CAP Team completed operation "Gambling Suppression," after executing seven search warrants throughout the city of Lancaster.

In addition to the arrests and money recovered, several illegal firearms were taken off the streets and over 200 illegal gambling machines were seized from the locations.

"Illegal gambling is not a victimless crime; it is an organized crime that may increase the chance of more criminal traffic to a certain area or city to network with others and commit more crime," LASD wrote in a press release.

If you believe there is an active illegal gambling house or establishment operating in your area, you're asked to call your local sheriff’s station.

