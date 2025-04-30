Cleanup operation underway to remove RV encampment in Gardena

The Brief Dozens of RVs are located along the Gardena-West Rancho Dominguez border. For years, residents complained that the influx of trailers led to overcrowding. Cleanup efforts began Wednesday, April 30th.



Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials are taking action against a homeless encampment that has been growing in the area for years.

Residents have expressed concerns for years

The backstory:

Dozens of RVs are located in the East Gardena-West Rancho Dominguez area in unincorporated LA County with the heaviest concentration along Compton Boulevard between Main Street and South Avalon Boulevard.

For years, residents have complained about the influx of trailers leading to overcrowding, and say the surge in the population has increased crimes such as prostitution, drug dealing and burglaries.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST), in coordination with several county agencies, is leading a cleanup and outreach operation in the area.

The effort will involve removing trash, debris, and RVs that some unhoused Angelenos have been calling home for years.

LA County's Pathway Home Program

Dig deeper:

The operation is part of the Pathway Home Program, an LA County Homeless Initiative-led encampment resolution program adopted by the Board of Supervisors in 2023.

Since the inception of the Pathway Home program, the Sheriff’s Department Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) has placed 1,300 individuals into interim housing and off the streets.

The program has helped remove 775 dilapidated RVs from the streets of unincorporated Los Angeles and Contract Cities.

Seventy to eighty people are expected to be brought indoors from the RV encampment Wednesday alone, according to Pathway Home spokesperson Denis Wolcott.

The goal of the operation is to transition individuals from homelessness into safe, permanent housing in order to enhance public safety and improve the quality of life for both unhoused people and the surrounding communities.

County officials said the individuals experiencing homelessness will be offered housing and support services, with transportation provided by social workers on site.

The RVs will be towed to a recycling center and dismantled, according to sheriff’s officials. The operation is expected to take approximately three days.

The Source: Information from Los Angeles County officials.



