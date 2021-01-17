Garden Grove police lieutenant dies from complications of COVID-19

The Garden Grove Police Department is mourning one of their own after a lieutenant died from complications of COVID-19.

The police department announced that 59-year-old Lt. John Reynolds passed away early Sunday morning at the hospital. He had been fighting COVID-19 since the end of November.

Lt. Reynolds has been with the Garden Grove Police Department for over 25 years. Prior to joining the police department he was a probation officer with the Orange County Probation Department for nine years.

"John was a dedicated public servant who loved his career and loved serving his community. John had a very successful career working a variety assignments. Some of John’s assignments included working patrol, gang officer, SWAT, undercover investigator, and Sergeant assigned to the Youth Services Unit," read a statement from the police department.

He was promoted to lieutenant in 2018 and was assigned as a watch commander. He was named "Man of The Year'' by the Garden Grove Chamber of Commerce in 2019.

Reynolds is survived by his wife Jena, two adult daughters and his 18-

month-old son.

