Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl out of Garden Grove

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a 2-year-old girl who was possibly abducted in Garden Grove.

Harmony Talley was last seen on February 21 at 11:16 a.m. near Harbor Blvd. and Garden Grove Blvd.

The child was seen in a white Toyota Rav4.

The California Highway Patrol said the suspect they are looking for is 21-year-old Ileane Shelton. The relationship between the suspect and child is not known.

The child was last seen wearing a purple dress. She is described as being 50 pounds, two feet with black hair and brown eyes. The suspect was described as being 5'2" weighing 18 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Shelton was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and white Nike shoes.

Anyone who sees Talley or Shelton is urged to call 911.