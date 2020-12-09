Garcetti launches website to help Angelenos find small businesses to support for holiday shopping

article

Mayor Eric Garcetti Wednesday announced an initiative to promote shopping at Los Angeles small businesses this holiday season.

In partnership with L.A. Original, a program of the nonprofit Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles, the "Do Something Big, Support Small" initiative was created to support shopping at smaller, local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our small businesses are the beating heart of our economy, and they all need our support throughout this pandemic," Garcetti said. "As the coronavirus surges again, this is a critical moment for Angelenos to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities, and that includes shopping local. When we spend locally, that's an investment in our neighborhoods, we can do something big for L.A. by shopping small for our holiday gifts."

Small businesses in Los Angeles and throughout the country have been especially hard-hit by the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For many small businesses, the holidays are a make-it-or-break-it

period for their bottom lines, accounting for 20% to 40% of annual sales, according to the National Retail Federation.

A recent study by SmartAsset found 29% of Los Angeles County residents receive income from small businesses, and they are the largest source of jobs in the county.

"The Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles launched L.A. Original to promote local makers, manufacturers and small businesses that add to our city's diversity, dynamism and economic strength," said Deidre Lind, the CEO of the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles. "These businesses chose to invest in our city and create jobs here. Now, it's our turn to support them."

The "Do Something Big, Support Small" initiative features a digital

and social media marketing campaign and a bus shelter and digital billboard campaign with pro bono media placement from JCDecaux and ClearChannel Outdoor, according to L.A. Original.

The campaign's marketing materials and design were created pro bono by Los Angeles-based advertising agency Giant Spoon, with video production by Passerine.US.

A list of businesses and artists making original products in Los Angeles can be found at www.LAOriginal.com.