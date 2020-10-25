Expand / Collapse search
Game of peekaboo with Halloween pumpkins reveal furry critters inside

By Catherine Park
Published 
Pets & Animals
FOX 11 Los Angeles

Halloween pumpkins reveal furry surprises

A posse of animals played a Halloween edition game of peekaboo, hidden in pumpkins in Toronto, Ontario.

It’s the cutest Halloween-themed game of peekaboo you’ll ever see.

Hand on Exotics, an animal rehabilitation rescue in Toronto, Ontario, posted a charming video of several furry critters inside pumpkins ahead of the spooky holiday on their Instagram account.

“Are you ready for a spooky cuteness overload,” the post reads.

Several pumpkins in varying sizes are seen in the video, with the first revealing a furry rabbit inside. In a second, medium-sized pumpkin, a skunk poked its head out. Then, in another pumpkin, an opossum is revealed and lastly, in a tiny pumpkin was an even tinier hamster.

According to Hand on Exotics’ website, the organization “specializes in the care of exotic species and educating the public about animals.”

“We provide fun, positive hands-on presentations that help educate the public and dispel myths and fears about animals,” the website reads. “We believe that meeting and interacting with animals up-close in person enhances learning and fosters a great respect for wildlife.”

Storyful contributed to this report. 