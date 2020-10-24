‘MeowTalk’: App deciphers cat’s mood from meows
Javier Sanchez and his team are working to help create a stronger bond between humans and their cats by breaking down the communication barrier with MeowTalk.
Owl found in Rockefeller Center Christmas tree set free
A small owl found inside the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was set free by the wildlife center where it had been convalescing.
California Wildlife Center offering to collect plywood from businesses
The non-profit California Wildlife Center is offering to collect the plywood boards, rather than see them go into landfills.
Belgian racing pigeon fetches record price of $1.9 million
For about a pound of pigeon, a wealthy racing fan put down a record 1.6 million euros ($1.9 million) for the Belgian-bred bird.
Mesmerizing video shows 1st sighting of rare 'bigfin' squid in Australian waters
Mesmerizing video of a rarely seen bigfin squid was recently released by scientists in Australia.
Barn owl recovering after being rescued by OC firefighters during Silverado Fire
Smokey the barn owl is on the road to recovery after being rescued by firefighters during the Silverado Fire.
‘Drools’ the dog finds loving home after spending 729 days in shelter
After spending more than 700 days in a Colorado animal shelter, “Drools” the 4-year-old pit bull-boxer mix has finally found a forever home.
Ariana Grande to open animal rescue center in Los Angeles
Ariana Grande, one of the most recognizable names in pop music, announced Wednesday she will open an animal rescue center in Los Angeles.
3-year-old filly dies from racing injury at Los Alamitos
Another horse has died at Los Alamitos Race Course -- at least the 27th horse to die from a racing or training injury at the Cypress track this year.
Millions of minks ordered to be euthanized after mutated COVID-19 virus spread to humans
More than a quarter million Danes have gone into lockdown in a northern region of the country where a mutated variation of the coronavirus has infected minks being farmed for their fur, leading to an order to kill millions of the animals.
Purina sells insect-based dog, cat food to be more eco-friendly
The new line, called “Purina Beyond Nature’s Protein,” was launched “to make better use of the planet’s resources,” the announcement said.
Animal control helps deer with head stuck in plastic pumpkin
A deer got its head stuck in a plastic pumpkin, but luckily, it had two friendly animal control officers come to its rescue.
Equine influenza outbreak reported in Riverside County
An equine influenza outbreak has hit Riverside County and at least 12 burros have died to the virus, officials announced Friday. Authorities said they expect the burro death toll to rise.
Leopard mauls Florida man who paid for 'full-contact experience' with big cat
A Florida man paid $150 for a "full-contact experience" with a captive black leopard, which would allow him to play with the rare cat and rub its belly. Instead, he was attacked as soon as he entered the enclosure and needed multiple surgeries.
Azizi, April the Giraffe's youngest calf, dies at Texas zoo
The youngest calf of April the giraffe — which was born in March 2019 — has died.
Game of peekaboo with Halloween pumpkins reveal furry critters inside
An adorable Halloween-themed game of peekaboo reveals the cutest and furriest surprises.
Woman captures fascinating video of huntsman spider during molting process
An Australian woman captured a timelapse video of a huntsman spider molting its outer skin and it’s both creepy and fascinating.
Mountain lion sleeps in Agoura Hills tree
A mountain lion was spotted sleeping atop a tree in Agoura Hills on Saturday and wildlife officials have decided to let it be.
'That's my boy!' Man reunited with missing dog after 200 days apart
Video of their reunion has gone viral.
First Asian giant hornet nest found in Washington
The Washington State Department of Agriculture has found the first Asian giant hornet nest in the United States.