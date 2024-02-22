Game night gets a Black culture boost at Love, Peace and Spades

You've seen the fun at family reunions, at game nights, at church gatherings.

Black folks gathered around a table, playing Dominos, Tonk, Bid Whist - talking trash, slapping bones and cards.

That laughter, fellowship, and joy is the concept behind Love, Peace and Spades.

"We selected the games by considering they are black family heirlooms," said Kevito Clark, Love, Peace and Spades creator. "We wanted to focus on the intersection of music, tech, education and play."

Every month, game players gather at the Line Hotel in Koreatown to play a variety of games and learn new ones in a safe space with no judgment.

Love, Peace and Spades provides coaches - experts who teach the basics, as well as the intricacies and strategies of each game, but during a recent visit, Spades appeared to be the most popular.

Friendships are formed, secrets are shared, and connections are made at Love, Peace and Spades.

"Our mission is to have an intergenerational community, to have players of all ages and backgrounds feel like they can come here and see someone who looks like them, who shares the same experiences," said Clark. "We want to keep these recipes alive for the next generation."

The group is holding a special all-ages gathering on Sunday, Feb. 25 at the McDonalds in Leimert Park from 3 to 7 p.m.

The regular monthly gatherings are hosted by the Line Hotel and operate on donations. For more information, visit LovePeaceandSpades.com or on Instagram at @lovepeaceandspades.

