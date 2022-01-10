Funeral Monday for Valentina Orellana Peralta, teen killed by LAPD

A funeral will be held Monday morning for Valentina Orellana Peralta, the 14-year-old girl killed by the Los Angeles Police Department last month. Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver her eulogy.

The funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena. In addition to Sharpton, the family's lawyers Ben Crump and Rahul Ravipudi, will also speak, furthering their calls for justice for the 14-year-old.

Orellana was killed when she was hit by a stray bullet in a fitting room at a Burlington store in North Hollywood. LAPD were in pursuit of an assault suspect in the store when LAPD Officer William Jones fired his rifle at the suspect. The shots killed the suspect, 24-year-old Daniel Elena Lopez, but one of the bullets went through the wall behind him, hitting and killing Orellana. Jones has been placed on administrative leave while authorities investigate the shooting. Union officials say that Jones recently completed active shooting training and was following that training that day.

A public viewing for Orellana was held Saturday. Later that day, a group of demonstrators marched from the Burlington store on Laurel Canyon Boulevard to the Los Angeles Police Department's North Hollywood station on Burbank Boulevard to demand justice over the girl's killing.

There are currently three separate investigations into what happened that day. Last week, the Los Angeles City Council introduced a motion to demand public transparency in those investigations, including documents relating to the LAPD's internal investigation, as well as the department's use of force and active shooter policies.

The Inspector General's Office and the California Department of Justice are both also investigating the shooting.

