Questions arise about LAPD deadly shooting at Burlington Coat Factory

It was an ordinary rainy Wednesday during a holiday week, I sat in the parking lot of the Burlington store in North Hollywood making calls from my car, trying to develop leads on a tragic story.

The victim was a young girl fatally shot by an LAPD officer, in the Burlington store, during a chaotic call for assault, last week.

When I looked up, I saw a young man carrying a couple of bouquets to the makeshift memorial. He placed the flowers on the walkway; then gazed thoughtfully at the shrine, took a step back and seemed to be taking it all in when I walked up. I asked him if he knew 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta?

He said he did not, that he was here because his own sister had been shot by LAPD during another incident.

He said, "Los Angeles Police killed my sister too. I wanted to honor her. The situations are very similar."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The man’s name was Albert Corado — brother of Melyda Corado. The incident he was speaking of took place on the afternoon of July 21, 2018.

"Melly" was killed after a wild police chase ended at a Trader Joe’s in Silver Lake, where Melly was a manager. Police chased the armed suspect after he allegedly shot his grandmother seven times and grazed his girlfriend. He successfully eluded police in a vehicle until he ran into a pole; firing shots at officers as he tried desperately to escape.

Now on foot, the suspect ran into the crowded grocery store, with officers chasing him and returning fire. During the gun battle, one of the bullets hit Melly Corado, accidentally killing her.

No officers were criminally charged. The officers received criticism for accidentally killing Melly Corado with gunfire. However, they were not criminally charged as the LA County DA concluded the officers were justified in using deadly force.

Albert Corado is now running for the city council. He and his family have filed a civil suit in Melly’s death.

But on this day he was alone, he brought his sister’s favorite flowers— sunflowers for Valentina’s memorial. He said his sister’s memorial looked a lot like this one. Albert said pain of losing his sister will be with him for a lifetime, something has got to change.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.