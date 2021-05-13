From growing up in foster care to serving our country: Meet Commander Nguyen

May marks Asian Pacific American heritage month.

We take you to the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln to meet Commander William Nguyen.

More than a decade after the fall of Saigon, he fled Vietnam and came to the U.S. as a child refugee.

Now, he’s a doctor on the aircraft carrier and shares his journey of being an immigrant, growing up in a foster home, and re-uniting with family. Christine Devine shares her special family tie to Nguyen.