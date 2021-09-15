Fresh off win, Newsom addresses in-person learning at East Bay school

Fresh off his no-recall win, Gov. Gavin Newsom was back to work on Wednesday, this time in the East Bay to discuss the state's investment for full in-person instruction in schools across the state.

The California Comeback Plan includes a $123.9 billion pre-K and K-12 education package, which Newsom said can be used by schools to hold lessons inside the classroom.

At a Wednesday afternoon press conference, the governor tried to convince more parents to send their children back to classrooms.

"Schools are one of the safest environments if you want to avoid COVID transmission," Newsom said. He pointed to schools around the state that have had to shut down due to COVID infections saying that majority of those cases were tied to community transmissions, not within school settings.

Newsom said schools have managed to keep COVID levels down through, protocols and procedures outlined by state and local health officials. Not to mention, " Enforcement around the same strike teams the state is providing. And the support at the local level and the incredible leadership of superintendents."

Last month, California required all school staff to either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week and was the first state to require universal masking in school settings.

On Wednesday, as Newsom handily won the recall election, California also became the only state to advance out of the CDC’s "high" transmission category, and is currently experiencing the lowest case rate in the nation.