French bulldog stolen from West Hollywood man; $10,000 reward for Luca's return

A West Hollywood man is recovering from multiple injuries after he was attacked and robbed of his beloved French Bulldog.

During the attack, Robert Marinelli was dragged about 200 yards by the thieves’ getaway car.

Marinelli was on a typical morning walk with his 8-year-old dog Luca when he was approached by a man who had been standing next to an idling sedan.

"He had a blue mask on so I couldn't understand what he said. But whatever he said, it just looked confrontational for me so that's when I backed up and bent down to pick up the dog. That gave him the opportunity to hit me on my head and push me away," said Marinelli.

He said the thief ripped Luca out of his hands and jumped in the car, catching his coat as he slammed the door. He says he was dragged about 200 yards.

"I literally bounced back behind the car, which is why I have this huge bump on my head. I’ve got lacerations on my arm and my shoulder, and from my hip all the way down the side of my leg, I have like a third-degree burn from the gravel ripping the skin off my body," he said.

Robert says he broke free around Sunset Boulevard and North Doheny Drive. He spent much of the day being treated in an emergency room and filed a police report.

He is offering a $10,000 reward for Luca’s return.

