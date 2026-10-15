Dangerous Santa Ana winds trigger critical Red Flag Warnings across Southern California

The Brief Red Flag Warnings are in effect across Southern California through Saturday due to powerful Santa Ana winds, high heat, and low humidity. Wind gusts up to 70 mph in mountain areas and temperatures soaring into the 90s threaten to drive rapid wildfire spread and extreme fire behavior. Authorities have activated emergency operation centers, pre-positioned fire crews and equipment, imposed Red Flag parking restrictions, and warned of potential public safety power shutoffs.



A dangerous combination of fierce Santa Ana winds, unseasonably high temperatures, and critically low humidity levels has prompted widespread weather alerts and emergency activations across Southern California.

Public safety officials and forecasters are warning residents to prepare immediately for heightened wildfire danger, potential power outages, and travel hazards extending through Saturday.

What we know:

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued Red Flag Warnings for a significant portion of Southern California starting at 6 a.m. Thursday and continuing until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Forecasts call for northeast winds of 20 to 40 mph with gusts of 40 to 60 mph across wind-prone areas, alongside localized gusts reaching 60 to 70 mph in mountain passes, according to the NWS.

High wind warnings, heat advisories, and wind advisories are simultaneously active as temperatures rise into the upper 80s and 90s, with humidity levels plunging between 5% and 15%.

Los Angeles city and county fire departments have increased staffing and pre-positioned ground and aerial resources, while Mayor Karen Bass and county officials have activated emergency operations centers to coordinate agency responses.

The severe dry weather conditions also align with heightened local fire responses across the region.

Early Thursday morning just before 7:30 a.m., 160 firefighters responded to a major blaze in the basement of a three-story apartment building at 560 N. Kingsley Dr. in East Hollywood.

Smoke billowed to the top floor and structurally compromised the building's first floor, leading to the hospitalization of one woman and the evacuation of residents who were subsequently assisted by the American Red Cross and MTA buses.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet determined how many total public safety power shutoffs will be executed by Southern California Edison, though more than 89,400 customers in Los Angeles County were under consideration for potential shutoffs.

Timeline:

Thursday, 6 a.m.: Red Flag Warnings, high wind warnings, and LAFD Red Flag street-parking restrictions officially took effect.

Thursday, 10 a.m.: Heat advisories go into effect across coastal and inland areas, including downtown Los Angeles.

Friday: Santa Ana winds are forecast to reach their peak intensity, accompanied by widespread temperatures in the 90s.

Saturday, 8:00 p.m.: Red Flag Warnings and heat advisories are scheduled to expire as wind speeds gradually diminish.

Sunday: A regional cooling trend begins, dropping coastal temperatures by 10 to 15 degrees heading into next week.

What they're saying:

Forecasters warned of the intense weather setup, stating, "The first Santa Ana event for the season is going to be a strong one." The National Weather Service emphasized the immediate hazard, noting, "A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks out."

Local and state officials urged residents to take precautions as emergency crews prepared across the region.

"Ahead of the high fire danger, the county of Los Angeles Fire Department has pre-positioned additional personnel along with ground and aerial resources across Los Angeles County," said county Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone. "With strong winds capable of driving rapid wildfire growth, we urge residents to prepare immediately. Review the Ready! Set! Go! program, identify your evacuation zone, and be prepared to evacuate without delay."

Sheriff Robert Luna stated, "As Los Angeles County prepares for the upcoming Red Flag Warning, the safety of our communities and our personnel remains our highest priority. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is taking proactive steps to ensure we are prepared to respond quickly and effectively to any emergencies that may arise."

Kevin McGowan, director of the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management, recalled past incidents while highlighting early activation efforts: "The January 2025 wildfires underscored the importance of early coordination, clear public information and planning for people who need additional assistance. We are activating the EOC and Joint Information Center ahead of the forecast's peak winds to support those priorities."

Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed state-level support, stating, "By positioning firefighters, engines, aircraft and specialized equipment in areas facing the greatest risk, we are helping local fire departments respond quickly when every second counts. We will continue working with our partners statewide to ensure they have the personnel, equipment and resources necessary to keep Californians safe throughout this wind event."

What's next:

The Santa Ana wind event will maintain critical fire conditions through Saturday evening before winds weaken over the weekend.

A cooling trend will begin along the coast on Sunday, lowering temperatures and bringing a possibility of light rain by the middle of next week.

What you can do:

Residents should sign up for emergency alerts through NotifyLA.org or local government alert channels and review their family evacuation plans.

Drivers must strictly adhere to Red Flag parking restrictions in Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones to keep roadways clear for emergency vehicles.

Community members are advised to charge electronic devices, secure loose outdoor objects, avoid any activities that could create sparks, and follow all instructions from public safety officials.