French bulldog back home in West Hollywood; Owner recovering after attack

A French bulldog who was snatched away from his owner earlier in the week is back home and is safe.

This comes after FOX 11 aired a story on Tuesday of a West Hollywood man being attacked and robbed of his 8-year-old dog Luca.

During the attack, Robert Marinelli was dragged about 200 yards by the thieves’ getaway car.

Marinelli was on a typical morning walk with Luca when he was approached by a man who had been standing next to an idling sedan.

"He had a blue mask on so I couldn't understand what he said. But whatever he said, it just looked confrontational for me so that's when I backed up and bent down to pick up the dog. That gave him the opportunity to hit me on my head and push me away," Marinelli said earlier in the week.

He said the thief ripped Luca out of his hands and jumped in the car, catching his coat as he slammed the door. He says he was dragged about 200 yards.

"I literally bounced back behind the car, which is why I have this huge bump on my head. I’ve got lacerations on my arm and my shoulder, and from my hip all the way down the side of my leg, I have like a third-degree burn from the gravel ripping the skin off my body," he said prior to Luca's return.

Robert says he broke free around Sunset Boulevard and North Doheny Drive. As of Thursday night, he is still recovering from his injuries.

It is unknown how Luca made the safe return home as of Thursday night.

