Beat the summer heat with an ice-cold drink - for free!

7-Eleven is celebrating it's 97th birthday on July 11 (7/11) with "Free Slurpee Day."

The chain is giving away a free small Slurpee to each customer at participating 7-Elevens, Speedways and Stripes locations.

Mix and match flavors to your heart's content!

You don't have to use the app, but you'll get a coupon for another free Slurpee if you do.