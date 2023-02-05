Free admission at SoCal Museums for Free-For-All Day Sunday
article
LOS ANGELES - It's back!
SoCal Museums' annual Free-For-All-Day is Sunday, Feb. 5, returning for the first time since 2020.
Free general admission does not cover parking fees or special exhibits.
Hours vary by museum and some require advance tickets, so be sure to check with the ones you plan on visiting before you head out.
Here are the museums participating and offering free admission today:
- Academy Museum of Motion Pictures American Museum of Ceramic Art
- Armory Center for the Arts Bowers Museum Catalina Museum for Art & History Cayton’s Children’s Museum.
- Descanso Gardens (*sold out)
- Fowler Museum at UCLA
- Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art, Pepperdine University
- Hammer Museum
- The Getty Center
- The Getty Villa (timed tickets required)
- Japanese American National Museum
- La Brea Tar Pits & Museum (reservations required)
- LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes
- Lincoln Memorial Shrine
- Long Beach Museum of Art
- The Museum of Contemporary Art (advance tickets recommended)
- Muckenthaler Cultural Center Museum of Latin American Art
- Museum of Ventura County
- Museum of Ventura County’s Agriculture
- Museum Santa Barbara
- Museum of Art Santa Barbara
- Museum of Natural History
- Santa Monica History Museum
- Santa Paula Art Museum
- Skirball Cultural Center (advance tickets recommended)
- The Wende Museum
- The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum
- USC Fisher Museum
- USC Asia Pacific Museum