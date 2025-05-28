Freddie Freeman, wife Chelsea make big donation to OC hospital that treated their son

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea are making a big donation to the Orange County hospital that treated their son Maximus when he became suddenly ill last year.

The Freemans have announced that they're donating $1 million to Children's Hospital Orange County, after being inspired by the doctors' care for their son.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Freddie Freeman reveals his 3-year-old son Max is battling rare neurological disorder

The backstory:

The couple's 3-year-old son, Maximus, was hospitalized at Children's Hospital Orange County last July after suffering from paralysis. At the time, Chelsea Freeman said Maximus was unable to walk, sit or stand for days, and had difficulty breathing. Doctors eventually put Maximus on a ventilator.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman looks on with his wife Chelsea and sons before the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 18, 2022 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Ic Expand

Freeman took time away from the Dodgers to be with his family while Maximus was in the hospital.

Doctors diagnosed Maximus with Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disorder that can result in paralysis. They treated the 3-year-old for days, and Maximus was eventually able to have the ventilator removed and go home with his family.

What they're saying:

Freddie Freeman said that the family's time in the hospital moved them. He told ESPN's Jeff Passan that "Seeing every room full in the PICU each and every day impacted Chelsea and I deeply," adding that doctors "saved Maximus' life."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Freddie Freeman in tears discussing 3-year-old son's battle with Guillain-Barré syndrome

On his Instagram story on Wednesday, the Dodger first baseman said simply "Thank you for everything," then tagged the hospital's account.

Months later, the Dodgers went on to win the franchise's eighth World Series title. Freeman was named World Series MVP.