FOX 11's Marla Tellez welcomes first baby with husband Jon Colletti

The FOX 11 family is growing!

A very big congratulations to new parents Marla Tellez and her husband Jon Colletti.

The couple welcomed their first child together on Sunday.

Sloane Carol Colletti entered the world a healthy 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Sloane means "warrior" and Carol is the name of Marla's mom.

Since taking her first breath Sunday, Sloane has been a little warrior, according to her proud parents.

Many viewers have been following Marla's pregnancy journey right here on FOX 11 and on her social media, with the station getting so many messages from viewers applauding Marla's decision to show that baby bump.

From all of us at FOX 11, congratulations Marla and Jon, and welcome Sloane Carol Colletti.

You can continue to follow Marla's journey on her Instagram page.