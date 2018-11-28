FOX 11 wants you to show us your holiday lights!

article

FOX 11 is getting into the holiday spirit with the most amazing Los Angeles holiday light displays. If you deck the halls, if your neighborhood looks like a winter wonderland, if your house would make even Clark Griswald jealous, we want to hear from you!

To send us a video of your lights display, follow these easy steps:

1) Record video of your holiday lights display. If you're recording with your phone, please shoot your video in horizontal or landscape mode. In other words, turn your phone like a TV screen, NOT like an Instagram Stories post.

2) E-mail the FOX 11 news team at fox11news@fox.com with the following subject line: HOLIDAY LIGHTS

In the email, please attach your video and give us a brief description and backstory of your light display! We prefer you to use your own email address and phone number so we can contact you if we have questions. Don't worry - we WILL NOT sell your information, this is for communication only.

If your video is too big to send by email, we recommend using other file storage programs like YouTube, Dropbox, WeTransfer, Google Drive, Box, etc. Just send the link to those services in the email that you send to us.

That's it! We hope to feature your display between now and the Christmas holidays on FOX 11 News and on our Holiday Lights page.

