FOX 11 blocked from Porter Ranch school meeting on overcrowding, relocation concerns

Porter Ranch Community School Principal Avak Demirjie, alongside other officials from the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), blocked FOX 11 from covering a public-school town hall meeting.

"If you're not letting media in, that tells me you've got something to hide," said Roma Boyer, a concerned parent. "What are you hiding?"

Earlier Monday evening, parents gathered in protest outside Porter Ranch Community School, decrying issues of overcrowding and the proposed relocation of students to other campuses within the LAUSD.

Shauna Isenberg, a parent expressed dismay.

"They want to relocate our middle school to another campus, the Chatsworth High School campus which has parents absolutely devastated," she said.

The growing population in Porter Ranch over the past decade has exacerbated the overcrowding issue, with Christy Rose, another parent, criticizing the lack of infrastructure to support the influx of new families.

Parents also accused the developer, Toll Brothers, of misleading buyers by promising a great K-8 institution without disclosing the overcrowding problem.

"We've been promised this K-8, to be told our students can no longer be here is detrimental to everyone," said parent Layla Rakei.

In response, Toll Brothers issued the following statement:

"The information we provide to prospective home buyers about school zoning is the same information provided to us by the Los Angeles Unified School District, including the fact that the School District has sole determination over which schools the children living in the community will attend. Any questions regarding school zoning should be directed to the School District."

Meanwhile, LAUSD released the following statement that was sent to parents last Friday:

"Hello Porter Ranch Families, this is Region North Superintendent Dr. David Baca with an important message.

I look forward to seeing our families tonight at the Porter Ranch Community School town hall. Or you can attend via zoom using the attached flyer.

As you know PRCS has experienced tremendous enrollment growth since it opened in LAUSD. However, this increase also means alternative arrangements must be devised to accommodate the growth as enrollment exceeds the current capacity. As we explore all options for the school, LAUSD has determined that there will be no major changes to the instructional program, grade configurations, or campus moves for the 2024-2025 school year.

We will take this time to further engage with our school community to provide the best options that will best support students, families, and our entire Porter Ranch community. Thank you for support and take care."

Adi Mathur, a parent, expressed frustration over what he perceives as a lack of transparency and community involvement from the LAUSD, labeling the situation as avoidable with better communication.