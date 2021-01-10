Fourth-grade LAUSD teacher, 53, dies of COVID-19

Fourth graders in Studio City will have to return to virtual class Tuesday without their beloved teacher. Nicholas Glover, 53, died from complications of COVID-19.

Carpenter Community Charter School Principal Joe Martinez says Glover was diagnosed with COVID-19 over the winter break but was doing much better.

He was even planning on returning to work this week when school starts back up. But sometime around the middle of last week, Glover’s health took a turn and he died on Friday.

Martinez says he is not aware of any pre-existing conditions Glover had. "He was the life of the room," says Principal Martinez. "He had a great sense of humor, a wonderful smile, a big laugh, and he believed in working hard and playing just as hard."

Glover leaves behind his wife and two young children.

He taught first and fourth grade at Carpenter for 17 years and was an active member of the school’s governance council, known as the "voice of reason" and for provoking deeper thought among staff.

"He wanted to ensure that anytime that we were making decisions that would involve students, that we had looked at every angle possible to make sure that it was the right decision indeed," says Martinez.

"And nobody enjoyed socializing more than Nick Glover. He had the gift of the gab. He always had a joke and he always had a laugh and a twinkle in his eye for meeting with people and talking with people."

Principal Martinez is meeting with staff on Zoom Monday to talk about how to help the fourth-graders through this and will have guidance counselors available for the students and fellow teachers.

