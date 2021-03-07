Four suspects in custody after man shot to death in Redondo Beach

Four suspects are in custody in connection with the shooting death of a man in Redondo Beach.

The shooting was reported about 8 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Juanita Avenue, according to Redondo Beach police Lt. Shawn Freeman.

Officers found the victim on scene, he was taken by paramedics to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The officers also located the suspects leaving in a vehicle, which sped off and was later abandoned, Freeman said.

Police set up a containment area to search for the suspects, believed to be armed and dangerous. The perimeter was on Prospect Avenue between Torrance Boulevard and Camino Real in South Redondo Beach and West Torrance, police said.

Four suspects were eventually taken into custody, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

A motive for the shooting is not known.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with any information regarding the homicide to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

