Former OC hotel manager arrested after allegedly raping teen girl

The Brief Phelton Calhoun, age 37, was arrested and booked after a teen girl said she was raped. The alleged victim said the incident happened while she was intoxicated. While serving a search warrant at Calhoun's home, investigators found narcotics and firearms.



The former general manager of a Laguna Beach hotel is behind bars after being accused of raping a teen girl.

What we know:

On Tuesday, July 15, officers with the Laguna Beach Police Department were informed about the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl involving a 37-year-old suspect.

The victim told authorities the assault happened three weeks earlier and that she was raped while she was intoxicated.

During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Phelton Calhoun, the former general manager of La Casa Del Camino. Detectives said they also discovered Calhoun sold cocaine and carried a firearm.

Laguna Beach PD served a search warrant at Calhoun’s home where they found more firearms and other narcotics for sale.

He was taken into custody and booked for rape of an intoxicated person, statutory rape of a minor more than three years younger, sending harmful material to a minor, possession of narcotics for sale, and possession of a firearm with narcotics.

Calhoun is being held at the Orange County Jail.

What you can do:

Those with information about this case are asked to call Detective Flagstad at 949-715-0984. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673

