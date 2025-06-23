Former Iranian soldier in LA speaks out: Praises US strikes, calls for end to Iran's regime

A former Iranian soldier spoke exclusively with FOX 11 about the current situation in the Middle East.

"I’m stuck to the TV 24 hours really," said Max. "Anytime I take a nap, I just get up and [check the news]."

What they're saying:

Max was a Lieutenant with the Iranian Army in the 1970’s. He agreed to speak with FOX 11, but wanted to hide his identity for security reasons.

"Because they have no mercy," said Max. "As soon as you open your mouth, you ask for freedom of speech, you’re going to end up in jail and be hanged to death."

Max moved to Los Angeles for college after his time in the Army. He said he has been anxiously watching the news constantly in recent weeks, especially as the United States bombed three nuclear sites in Iran.

"I’m happy they did," said Max. I think they shouldn’t stop until they eliminate all of these mullahs. Let that country be free again like we used to be 46 years ago."

Officials in the United States have warned of possible attacks from sleeper cells. While anti-war protests have erupted in major cities across the country, calling on the U.S. to not get involved.

"People who are opposing this, that the United States shouldn’t get involved, they are wrong," said Max. "They haven’t been to Iran. They haven’t dealt with those people. They should go for a week or so to see what they’re encountering."

President Donald Trump posted to Truth Social late Monday afternoon about a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

"The United States is the leader of the free world," said Max. "Thanks to Donald Trump, Iranian people are thanking him in Iran, seriously. They’re waiting for him to finish the job, not to stop."