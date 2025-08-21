Former Culver City after school employee charged with producing child porn of student
CULVER CITY, Calif. - A former Culver City government employee has been charged with allegedly producing child porn with a young girl in his care.
What we know:
A federal grand jury charged 44-year-old Steven Michael Martinez on Thursday with production and possession of child porn. Martinez worked for the Culver City Afterschool Recreation Program from June 2020 to June 2025.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, while Martinez was working with the after-school program, he allegedly coerced a 7-year-old girl in the program to produce sexually explicit photos.
Police arrested Martinez on July 16.
What's next:
If convicted, Martinez faces between 15 and 30 years in federal prison.
The Source: Information in this story is from a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.