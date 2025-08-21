Former Culver City after school employee charged with producing child porn of student

article

The Brief A federal grand jury has charged a former Culver City government employee with producing child porn. Steven Martinez worked for the Culver City Afterschool Recreation Program from June 2020 to June 2025. He's been charged with enticing a 7-year-old girl in his care to take sexual photos.



A former Culver City government employee has been charged with allegedly producing child porn with a young girl in his care.

What we know:

A federal grand jury charged 44-year-old Steven Michael Martinez on Thursday with production and possession of child porn. Martinez worked for the Culver City Afterschool Recreation Program from June 2020 to June 2025.

SUGGESTED: LA woman faces federal stalking charges in high-profile case

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, while Martinez was working with the after-school program, he allegedly coerced a 7-year-old girl in the program to produce sexually explicit photos.

Police arrested Martinez on July 16.

What's next:

If convicted, Martinez faces between 15 and 30 years in federal prison.