Food insecurity is underreported, according to new USC study

New research from the University of Southern California suggests that the national rates of food insecurity may be underreported by as much as one-third.

That’s the finding from a new study spearheaded by the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences’ Public Exchange.

Food insecurity is defined as not having access to enough food to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle for all individuals in a household.

At the end of every year, the US Department of Agriculture collects data from American households about food spending and access to food through its Current Population Survey. The data showed national food insecurity rates did not change significantly between 2019 (10.5%), 2020 (10.5%), and 2021 (10.2%).

The USDA’s recent data for California showing a decline in food insecurity by one percentage point between 2019 and 2021 stands in stark contrast to data from Los Angeles County, collected weekly by the USC research team.

They found that in December, one-third of respondents who had reported food insecurity earlier in the year did not report it again when asked if they had experienced food insecurity at any point that year.

USC researchers found that households are more likely to accurately report food insecurity when surveyed more often and asked about their recent experiences.

"If the numbers are being misrepresented because not enough surveys are going out, it can have a direct impact on funding and resources. It could also slow down the progress of feeding those in need and make it more difficult to find the areas where people are most suffering," said Pomona Valley Food Bank Director Allan Espinoza.

Researchers recommend that the USDA and other agencies conduct surveys multiple times a year that ask people about their experiences of food insecurity for shorter time periods.

"For many of our local families, these food banks offer another line of support for struggling families that may not be able to put food on the table," said Espinoza.

USC says food insecurity in LA County stands at 24%, up almost 8% from the year before.

