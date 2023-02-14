Fontana man pleads guilty to tasing officer during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Fontana man accused of tasing a Metropolitan Police Officer pleaded guilty to multiple felonies for his role in the Capitol riot in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Daniel Rodriguez pleaded guilty to four felonies, including assault on an officer, conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and obstruction of justice.

According to the DA's office, Rodriguez helped create the Telegram group called the "Patriot 45 MAGA Gang," in the Fall of 2020, where he and other users advocated violence against people who supported the results of the 2020 presidential election and government officials, among others.

SUGGESTED: Witness: Proud Boys expected 'civil war' to break out after 2020 election outcome

The group collected "weapons and tactical gear to bring to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, storming past barricades to gain unlawful access to the Capitol, and coordinating activities before, during, and after the riot," according to court documents. Rodriguez also admitted to using a taser on MPD Officer Michael Fanone on the day of the riot.

Rodriguez was arrested on March 31, 2021, by the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office. He's scheduled to be sentenced in May.

So far nearly 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the Jan. 6 riot.