Florida man poses as Disney World cast member, steals $10K R2-D2 droid, deputies say

A Central Florida man was arrested after deputies said he posed as a Walt Disney World cast member and took a ‘Star Wars’ R2-D2 droid, in the hopes that Disney's security would hire him.

David Proudfoot, 44, of Kissimmee, is facing a grand theft charge and a charge of obstruction by false information, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says on May 31, deputies were called to the Swan Reserve Hotel by Disney security. When they arrived, they made contact with Proudfoot, who they say was wearing beige work pants, an orange work vest, and a Disney nametag. He reportedly identified himself as David Rodgers at first and said he worked in the receiving division of the Yacht Club Resort.

The affidavit states that Disney security stopped Proudfoot because he was seen by hotel security pushing a cart on the property and it looked suspicious. The officer offered to help Proudfoot with the cart and says that he appeared confused as to how to get to the loading dock and what the hotel's proper procedures are. That's when deputies were called to the hotel.

Proudfoot reportedly told deputies that part of his job is to move items from one location to the other and that his boss' name is James McDaniels. Security said they have no record of anyone named "David Rodgers" working for Disney and that McDaniels works in California.

A deputy escorted Proudfoot to the Yacht Club Resort to retrieve his belongings and driver's license from the employee lockers, but says Proudfoot appeared to be lost and confused and failed to open the locker. The deputy then reportedly noticed that Proudfoot had a wallet on him and asked if he had his ID in the wallet. Proudfoot showed him the ID which revealed his real name.

Proudfoot reportedly admitted to moving the R2-D2 droid from the third floor of the hotel to an "unknown location" and a game machine because he had an application for a security job pending at Walt Disney World and wanted to "show weaknesses in the security of the resorts in the hope of securing a better paying job at WDW," the report states.

The deputy said that Proudfoot told him he had no intention of taking the items off property.