This Florida home for sale is most expensive in America

A Naples, Florida estate is up for sale – and it comes at a hefty, record-breaking price.

The 9-acre property, located on a peninsula in the exclusive, wealthy neighborhood of Port Royal, has the potential to set a record for home sales in the United States.

With a listing price of $295 million, the property, called Gordon Pointe, features six bedrooms and 22 bathrooms.

According to the listing, the nearly 23,000 square-foot home is surrounded on three sides by beaches and comes with a private 231-foot yacht basin and 6-boat T-dock. The property also includes one primary home and two guest homes.

Gordon Pointe "is so special with unprecedented amenities that we are not surprised that it will achieve a new ceiling for pricing in the United States," Dawn McKenna, the Coldwell Banker Realty listing agent for the property, told FOX Business .

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on Gordon Pointe hitting the market, identified the sellers as the family of the late Federated Investors co-founder John Donahu and his late wife.

Previously, Citadel founder and billionaire Ken Griffin paid $238 million to scoop up a New York City residence in a 2019 transaction that currently remains America’s most expensive to date.

McKenna also said the listing continues to show "strong buyer interest from around the globe."

"It’s well documented that Port Royal is one of the most expensive places to own property in the U.S. and Gordon Pointe is its crown jewel," she also told FOX Business. "It’s connected to all the things that make Naples special but allows the lucky owner to live like they are on their own island."

