Flint man arrested outside US Capitol with fake badge, body armor, ammunition and BB gun

A Flint man was arrested outside of the U.S. Capitol this morning after he was found with a fake badge, a BB gun, body armor, high capacity magazines and other ammunition.

The man was identified as 53-year-old Jerome Felipe, a retired police officer out of New York.

Just before 5 a.m. a U.S. Capitol Police patrol officer started talking to Felipe, who parked his 2017 Dodge Charger near Peace Circle, on the West side of the Capitol.

Investigators say Felipe presented the USCP officers with a fake badge that had "Department of the INTERPOL" printed on it. Felipe also made a statement that he was a criminal investigator with the agency.

Felipe gave officers permission to search his vehicle. The officers discovered a BB gun, two ballistic vests, several high-capacity magazines, and other ammunition in the car. No real guns were found.

Investigators are still working to determine the reason Felipe was parked near the U.S. Capitol.

Felipe is facing charges for Unlawful Possession of High Capacity Magazines and Unregistered Ammo.

