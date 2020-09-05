Flex Alert remains in effect through Monday evening

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Antelope Valley, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Ventura County Mountains
8
Red Flag Warning
from WED 3:00 AM PDT until WED 8:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Coast
Red Flag Warning
until MON 10:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM PDT until WED 8:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys, Victor Valley - Apple Valley - Lucerne Valley - Johnson Valley
High Wind Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM PDT until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM PDT until TUE 7:00 PM PDT, Antelope Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 3:00 AM PDT until WED 3:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Coast
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM PDT until WED 3:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Ventura County Mountains

Flex Alert remains in effect through Monday evening

Published 
News
Bay City News
article

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Officials with the California ISO have issued a statewide flex alert beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday, Sept. 7.

The flex alert will be in effect between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. all three days.

Cal ISO officials are asking everyone in the state to conserve energy this weekend to avert or limit power outages.

Fires have caused a generator and a solar farm to trip offline, affecting the state's power grid. 

There are no further details at this time. 