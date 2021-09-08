Flex Alert issued for Wednesday afternoon urging Californians to save power

article

With above-normal temperatures forecast for much of California and the West, the manager of the state's power grid issued a Flex Alert that will take effect Wednesday afternoon, calling for voluntary electricity conservation.

According to the California Independent System Operator, the Flex Alert will be in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday "due to predicted high energy demand and tight supplies on the power grid."

During the Flex Alert time period, consumers are asked to lower their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits, and take other voluntary measures including avoiding the use of major appliances and unnecessary lights.

To take full advantage of all available supply, the ISO has also issued a restricted maintenance operation for noon-9 p.m. Wednesday, notifying ISO participants to avoid taking grid assets offline for routine maintenance until the RMO is lifted.

