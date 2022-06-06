Expand / Collapse search

2nd flamethrower-wielding suspect ID'd in San Bernardino street takeover

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Updated 8:05AM
San Bernardino PD has identified the second suspect wanted in connection with a street takeover in April.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - San Bernardino police have identified a second suspect wanted in connection with using a flamethrower during a street takeover back in April. 

Police said a felony arson arrest warrant has been issued for 41-year-old Eric Hanshaw, a resident of Maricopa County, Arizona.

Police shared a video of Hanshaw and another suspect allegedly firing off a flamethrower during the April 24 street takeover at 5th and Mount Vernon.

Last month, police arrested 31-year-old Edgar Pena for lighting the asphalt on fire.

He has since pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including arson.