Flags to be flown at half-staff in Los Angeles County to honor life, legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Flags at all Los Angeles County buildings will be flown at half-staff this week to honor the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, it was announced Monday.

The county's order was executed by Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair, Kathryn Barger. According to a memo about the order, the flags will remain lowered until the end of the day of the scheduled funeral service for Ginsburg.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all city buildings. "Our City pays tribute to her memory," he said.

Ginsburg, who was 87, died Friday after battling pancreatic cancer.

The late Supreme Court Justice will lie in repose at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Sept. 23 and Thursday, Sept. 24. Ginsberg’s casket is to be on view mid-week on the iconic steps outside the court and later privately at the Capitol. She is to be buried next week in a private service at Arlington National Cemetery.

President Donald Trump said Monday he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court by week’s end, before Ginsburg is buried. Trump said he is planning to name his pick by Friday or Saturday, ahead of the first presidential election debate.

