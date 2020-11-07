Five members of Dodgers organization test positive for COVID-19

article

Five members of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization have tested positive for the coronavirus.

None of the five members were inside the team's playoff bubble in Texas, officials said.

The positive tests were posted on the Los Angeles County Department of

Public Health's COVID-19 tracking website, which also said a family member

linked to the team had also tested positive, the Los Angeles Times reported

Friday.

RELATED: MLB completes investigation into Justin Turner's actions after World Series win

The names of the positive patients were not disclosed.

