Five members of Dodgers organization test positive for COVID-19

Published 
Coronavirus in SoCal
City News Service
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: A general view during player introductions before game one of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on October 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Ph

LOS ANGELES - Five members of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization have tested positive for the coronavirus.

None of the five members were inside the team's playoff bubble in Texas, officials said.

The positive tests were posted on the Los Angeles County Department of
Public Health's COVID-19 tracking website, which also said a family member
linked to the team had also tested positive, the Los Angeles Times reported
Friday.

The names of the positive patients were not disclosed.

