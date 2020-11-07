Five members of Dodgers organization test positive for COVID-19
article
LOS ANGELES - Five members of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization have tested positive for the coronavirus.
None of the five members were inside the team's playoff bubble in Texas, officials said.
The positive tests were posted on the Los Angeles County Department of
Public Health's COVID-19 tracking website, which also said a family member
linked to the team had also tested positive, the Los Angeles Times reported
Friday.
The names of the positive patients were not disclosed.
