Five injured after military vehicle flips over on 215 freeway in Riverside County

article

Five people were injured after a military vehicle flipped over while driving on the 215 freeway in the City of Menifee.

Cal Fire Riverside County responded to the southbound 215 freeway, just south of the McCall off ramp, around 12:44 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a vehicle collision.

Once on scene, officials found a military vehicle flipped on its side. Five people were injured; two are in moderate condition and three others sustained minor injuries. All were transported to the local hospital.

It is not known what caused the vehicle to rollover.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.