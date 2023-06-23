Fish oil being dumped, killing gulls; Bird rescue responding to problem

The International Bird Rescue is sounding the alarm. This comes as the organization says hundreds of seabirds are suffering and dying from contamination due to boats illegally dumping fish oil.

This is happening in the waters of Mexico. Environmentalists have estimated at least 400 gulls were oiled and left to die in the Gulf of California, where they have nesting areas.

The rescue group is asking for the public's help. Those looking to donate can click here for more information.