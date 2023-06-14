First lady Jill Biden coming to LA to campaign for husband’s re-election bid

First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to be in Los Angeles Wednesday to attend a fundraiser on behalf of her husband's re-election campaign.

The 12:30 p.m. event will be hosted by the Democratic Party and the Women's Leadership Forum. Local attorneys Lisa Gilford and Trudi Loh are also among the event's sponsors, according to an invitation for the event posted online.

Tickets for the event -- the exact location of which was not disclosed -- range from $1,000 to $47,900, with the higher amount including a photo op with the first lady.

Proceeds will benefit the Biden Victory Fund.

No details about Biden's arrival or departure from the Los Angeles area were immediately available.

(Getty Images)

Jill Biden spoke at Biden Victory Fund events Tuesday in Marin County and San Francisco, after headlining a fundraiser in New York Monday. She also spoke at an event for the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence Tuesday in San Francisco.

President Joe Biden is expected to spend three days in the Bay Area next week.