Fireworks explosion seriously injures man in Azusa

A man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after an illegal fireworks explosion in Azusa on the 4th of July, according to police.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 18000 block of Glenlyn Drive.

Police said the man was reportedly lighting illegal fireworks when it blew up in his face.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

A similar incident was reported in Montebello where a man was killed after a suspected illegal fireworks explosion.



