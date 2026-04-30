Check your ID: Firehouse Subs giving away free sandwiches to people with this name
LOS ANGELES - Firehouse Subs is turning a common name into a golden ticket for a free meal this May – but only to people with a specific name.
What we know:
On Wednesday, May 6, anyone who shares a name with the company's president (Mike Hancock) —and a well-known rival chain—can claim a free medium Steak & Cheese Melt.
To qualify, guests must present a valid ID at the counter showing they carry the designated name or its common variations.
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The offer is strictly one per person and features the chain's new recipe consisting of flame-seared USDA Choice prime rib, provolone, and brown-sugar caramelized onions.
What they're saying:
The campaign is a point of personal pride for the brand's leadership.
"We’re proud of this sub — the prime rib, the caramelized onions, the top-cut roll," Mike Hancock, President of Firehouse Subs, said in a press release. "Once people try it, we think it earns its place among the best steak subs out there. Sharing it with every Mike in America felt like a great way to kick things off."
What you can do:
Check your ID to see if you carry the specific name or its variations (such as the Michael or Michelle families) before the May 6 deadline.
If you qualify, visit any of the 1,400+ Firehouse Subs locations to redeem the offer.
The Source: This information is sourced directly from a Firehouse Subs press release.