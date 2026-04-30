Check your ID: Firehouse Subs giving away free sandwiches to people with this name

The Brief Firehouse Subs is offering a free medium Steak & Cheese Melt to customers with a specific set of names on Wednesday, May 6. The "no purchase necessary" deal requires a valid photo ID to prove eligibility; the sandwich features prime rib and 42 grams of protein. The company has not specified if the promotion extends to international locations or if it is limited to U.S. storefronts only.



Firehouse Subs is turning a common name into a golden ticket for a free meal this May – but only to people with a specific name.

What we know:

On Wednesday, May 6, anyone who shares a name with the company's president (Mike Hancock) —and a well-known rival chain—can claim a free medium Steak & Cheese Melt.

To qualify, guests must present a valid ID at the counter showing they carry the designated name or its common variations.

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The offer is strictly one per person and features the chain's new recipe consisting of flame-seared USDA Choice prime rib, provolone, and brown-sugar caramelized onions.

What they're saying:

The campaign is a point of personal pride for the brand's leadership.

"We’re proud of this sub — the prime rib, the caramelized onions, the top-cut roll," Mike Hancock, President of Firehouse Subs, said in a press release. "Once people try it, we think it earns its place among the best steak subs out there. Sharing it with every Mike in America felt like a great way to kick things off."

What you can do:

Check your ID to see if you carry the specific name or its variations (such as the Michael or Michelle families) before the May 6 deadline.

If you qualify, visit any of the 1,400+ Firehouse Subs locations to redeem the offer.