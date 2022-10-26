Firefighters knock down flames at abandoned church in South LA

Firefighters knocked down a fire that erupted at an abandoned church in South Los Angeles early Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles City firefighters were called to the church located at the intersection of Main and 107th streets in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood around 4:30 a.m. Footage of the firefight was captured on cell phone video that was shared on the Citizens app.

A crew of 32 LAFD firefighters used ladder pipes and large hand lines to get control of the flames and kept the fire from spreading to other buildings in the immediate area. It is believed all the buildings in the area were built in the 1940s.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.

