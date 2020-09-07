Expand / Collapse search
Firefighters discover body during 'mop up' of Sepulveda Basin brush fire

Published 
Wildfires
City News Service

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. - A body was found by firefighters in the Sepulveda Basin doing "mop up" search operations Sunday of a stubborn brush fire in Sherman Oaks that charred about 20 acres of grass and left three people injured, a fire department spokesman said Monday.   

The body was found in the Sepulveda Basin within the perimeter of the burn footprint after the fire was put out, said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.  

The blaze started near 15350 Burbank Blvd. in the Sepulveda Basin just before 1 p.m. Sunday, Prange said.  

The department sent more than 100 firefighters to the scene, he said.

With help from L.A. County hand crews, LAFD volunteers and a sky crane, firefighters finally contained the blaze, protecting nearby Japanese gardens and a water reclamation plant.  

Major streets also served as fire breaks helping to contain the fire,which was fully contained after an estimated three hours, 17 minutes, he said.  

The fire left two firefighters and a civilian with non-life-threatening injuries.

