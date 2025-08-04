Arson suspect arrested after trash fire in North Hills

The Brief A suspect was arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire broke out at a homeless encampment in North Hills. The fire, located in a five-foot-deep hole filled with garbage, caused explosions and prompted a response from both the LAPD and LAFD. The suspect, who was reportedly living at the encampment, is in police custody and will be charged with arson.



A suspect is in police custody and will be charged with arson following a trash fire at a homeless encampment in North Hills on Monday.

What we know:

The fire was reported around 7:36 a.m. in the 9200 block of Langdon just north of Nordhoff, in an empty lot that was reportedly being used as a homeless encampment.

According to police, the incident began when a suspect, who was said to be living there, started the fire.

Responding firefighters and police were initially met with reports of explosions believed to be fireworks, but no explosives were found.

According to police, the explosions were coming from a 5' deep hole where people living in the encampment had been throwing their garbage.

Authorities said the fire had ignited the garbage in the hole, causing the explosions.

A suspect was taken into custody and is expected to be charged with arson, police said.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were threatened.

No evacuations were necessary, police said.