Firefighter reflects on losing his home in Eaton Fire

Firefighters spent countless hours on the front lines battling the flames of the Los Angeles wildfires, even as they consumed their own communities.

As one Pasadena firefighter fought the Eaton Fire, it destroyed his house in Altadena.

Chien Yu and his family had lived in their house for about eight years. On Jan. 7, 2025, he was having dinner at home when the fire broke out.

"What was going through my mind was that my brothers and sisters were going to need help that night, so shortly after, we got an evacuation notice. My wife took my boys and headed just south, and I got in my truck and headed south into work," Yu said.

Yu, like thousands of other firefighters, worked through the night.

"I just remember so much devastation, so much fire. So many homes that were on fire, that we were in the neighborhood just above PHS," Yu said.

When he got off work the next day, he found out his house was gone.

"I was just filled with shock. I didn’t really know what to feel," Yu said.

Now, the rubble has been cleared, and nothing can stop the progress of the rebuild.

He says construction should be completed this summer.

On this day, he’s reflecting on the last 365 days.

Like a true hero, he’s being humble about his courageous work.

"I think what I did that night was the easy part. There are so many other people doing the harder part of supporting the community in Altadena**,** the continuing support we need," Yu said.