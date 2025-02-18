FireAid concert raised $100M: Here's where the first phase of grants will go

The Brief Over $100 million was raised from the Jan. 30 FireAid benefit concert in Inglewood. The first phase of grants, $50 million, will be distributed to community organizations that helped with wildfire relief efforts. The second phase of grants will focus on rebuilding and recovery efforts.



The FireAid benefit concert raised an estimated $100 million from donations, sponsors, streaming partners, and more.

On Tuesday, organizers said the first half is being deployed today for immediate relief through a $50 million grant.

The grant will go to community-based organizations that are on the front lines of wildfire relief, FireAid organizers said.

"The selected organizations have the infrastructure, experience, and relationships necessary to efficiently and equitably deliver assistance to fire-impacted individuals and have each received $100,000 or more. The need for immediate relief funding remains dire and these funds will serve to assist with that goal," a statement from FireAid read.

Phase two of the grants will focus on rebuilding and recovery efforts.

RELATED: FireAid concert: Inglewood's Intuit Dome, Kia Forum host massive shows

Grants have been allocated to support individuals that were displaced by the fire, small business owners, first responders, and essential services including food assistance, childcare support, critical healthcare resources, housing support, rental relief, student assistance programs, and services that helped fire victims navigate legal resources and government benefits.

The full list of organizations can be found online.

Timeline:

The first phase of funds will be fully distributed by the end of February.

It's unclear when phase two funds will be distributed.

FireAid also established a program for the issuance of smaller grants available to community-based organizations, ranging from $10,000 to $50,000. More details on how to apply can be found at FireAidLA.org.

The backstory:

The FireAid benefit concert was held Jan. 30 at the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

Some of the biggest names in music headlined the show, including Billie Eilish, Earth, Wind & Fire, Katy Perry, Green Day, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and so many others.

RELATED: FireAid benefit concert to continue streaming for an entire year

Organizers say over 50 million people watched across 28 streaming platforms.

The funds raised came from ticket sales, sponsorship, donations and gifts.

Steve and Connie Ballmer continue to match all pledges received.

Individuals seeking direct assistance are encouraged to contact a participating nonprofit, with a list available HERE.